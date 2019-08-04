El Paso suspect appears to have posted anti-immigrant screed

DALLAS (AP) — A rambling screed posted just before the El Paso shooting said the massacre was in response to the "invasion" of Hispanics coming across the southern border.

It railed against the dangers of mass immigration, warned that Hispanics will eventually take over the economy and government, and argued that attacking "low-security" targets was a way to "fight to reclaim my country from destruction."

El Paso's police chief says he increasingly believes these are the words of 21-year-old suspect Patrick Crusius, who surrendered shortly after Saturday's rampage. Investigators are looking closely at the writing as they weigh whether to prosecute the slaughter of 20 people as a hate crime.

Federal authorities say they are treating the attack as a domestic terrorism case.