Dallas police investigate shooting of 79-year-old woman

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas police are investigating the death of a 79-year-old woman who was killed after someone shot into her home.

Police say Gloria Roque was struck by gunfire inside her South Dallas house soon before 11 p.m. Thursday. She was taken to an area hospital and later died there.

Senior Cpl. Melinda Gutierrez says the gunfire into Roque's home came from outside and was deliberate. Gutierrez says it's unclear whether the shooter was on foot or in a vehicle. Police have not identified any suspects or motive in the shooting.

Roque's family say she was a retired piano teacher and active member of her church. The Reverend Joshua Manning told KTVT-TV that Roque's killing was "random and not targeted."