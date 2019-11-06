Clear Channel Outdoor: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Wednesday reported a loss of $215.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 46 cents. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt, were 25 cents per share.

The outdoor advertising company posted revenue of $653.4 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $2.65. A year ago, they were trading at $5.73.

