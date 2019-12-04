At Home Group: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ At Home Group Inc. (HOME) on Wednesday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $14.6 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses and asset impairment costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 2 cents per share.

The home decor retailer posted revenue of $318.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $314.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, At Home Group expects its per-share earnings to range from 31 cents to 36 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $385 million to $393 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

At Home Group expects full-year earnings in the range of 51 cents to 56 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.36 billion.

At Home Group shares have declined 54% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $8.55, a fall of 69% in the last 12 months.

