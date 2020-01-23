American Airlines: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) _ American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $414 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had profit of 95 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.15 per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The world's largest airline posted revenue of $11.31 billion in the period, which also matched Street forecasts.

American Airlines expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $6 per share.

American Airlines shares have fallen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 17% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AAL