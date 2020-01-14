Allegiant Air announces new nonstop flights from Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Allegiant Air announced Tuesday it will add three new nonstop flights — to Memphis, Tennessee; Austin, Texas; and Chicago — from the Des Moines International Airport.

The added flights are part of the carrier's largest expansion in the company's history, the Des Moines Register reported. The new fights begin May 21, with service twice weekly to all three destinations.

Allegiant announced in November that it would make Des Moines its newest base, investing $50 million to bring in 66 employees — including pilots, flight attendants and fleet mechanics. It also said it would expand the destinations it serves from Iowa's largest airport. It has already announced it would add flights to Nashville, Tennessee, starting Feb. 13.

The Las Vegas-based budget carrier announced Tuesday it was adding 44 routes nationwide, including its first flights to Chicago, Boston and Houston.