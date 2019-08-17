7 people shot after fight breaks out at Houston house party

HOUSTON (AP) — Police say seven people were shot after a fight broke out at a house party in east Houston early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. at an "instant house party" that formed after it was promoted on Snapchat.

The Houston Police Department says several people got into an argument and multiple people began shooting at each other. Police say three people were shot at the home where teens and adults were attending the party.

According to police, one car leaving the house was followed by another group in a tan van. Police say the group in the van fired into the car and another three people were struck.

Authorities say the seventh victim was in the hospital. None of the victims suffered life threatening injuries.