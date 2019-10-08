The Latest: Swiss scientists celebrate Nobel Physics win

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The Latest on the Nobel Prize in Physics (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Two Swiss scientists are celebrating their Nobel Prize in Physics for discovering a planet outside our solar system orbiting a solar-type star.

The University of Geneva has quoted Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz as saying that "this discovery is the most exciting of our whole career and for it to be rewarded with a Nobel Prize is simply extraordinary."

Mayor and Queloz announced their discovery of the planet, known as 51 Pegasi B, 24 years ago. Mayor recalled that "no one knew whether exoplanets existed or not. Prestigious astronomers had been searching for them for years, in vain!"

Canada-born James Peebles, who won the other half of the award "for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology," was asked what he would tell young scientists. He told a news conference that "you should enter it for the love of science. You should enter science because you are fascinated by it."

11:45 a.m.

Three scientists have won the 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics for their contribution to the understanding of the evolution of the universe and "Earth's place in the cosmos."

One half of the award was given to James Peebles "for theoretical discoveries in physical cosmology," and the other half jointly to Michel Mayor and Didier Queloz "for the discovery of an exoplanet orbiting a solar-type star."

They will share a 9-million kronor ($918,000) cash award, a gold medal and a diploma. The laureates will receive them at a ceremony in Stockholm on Dec. 10.

9:35 a.m.

The 2019 Nobel Prize in Physics will be awarded Tuesday, a day after two Americans and one British scientist were awarded the award for Physiology or Medicine.

This year, the Nobel week will include an award in chemistry — to be announced Wednesday — two literature laureates, the coveted Nobel Peace Prize and the economics award.

This year's double-header Literature Prizes will be awarded Thursday and the Peace Prize will be announced on Friday. The economics prize will be awarded on Oct. 14.

The 2018 literature prize was suspended after a scandal rocked the Swedish Academy. The body plans to award it this year, along with announcing the 2019 laureate.

