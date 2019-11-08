Mural of activist Greta Thunberg going up in San Francisco

Andres Petreselli paints a mural on the side of a building depicting Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg is staring down at pedestrians in the heart of San Francisco where an artist is painting a massive mural of the Nobel Peace Prize nominee.

SFGate reports Friday that Argentine muralist Andres Iglesias, who signs his art with the pseudonym Cobre, is set to finish the artwork of the Swedish 16-year-old in Union Square by next week.

Iglesias tells SFGate that he's donating his time to complete the work and that he hopes the mural helps people realize "we have to take care of the world."

He also painted a mural of Robin Williams in downtown San Francisco that has since been demolished.

Cobre says he was searching for a building for a new mural when environmental nonprofit One Atmosphere approached him about the project.

