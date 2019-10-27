Brazil oil spill leaves local fishermen in the lurch

Arivaldo Sousa walks carrying a fishing net at Itapua beach in Salvador, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Sousa normally harvests 175 pounds (80 kilograms) of lobster per month but has fished a mere fraction of that recently, with hotels and restaurants no longer buying for fear of contamination from an oil spill in the region. less Arivaldo Sousa walks carrying a fishing net at Itapua beach in Salvador, Brazil, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Sousa normally harvests 175 pounds (80 kilograms) of lobster per month but has fished a mere fraction of ... more Photo: Raphael Muller, AP Photo: Raphael Muller, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Brazil oil spill leaves local fishermen in the lurch 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Thousands of fishermen make a living from the rich waters off Brazil's Bahia state. And now their livelihood is drying up.

A mysterious oil spill has sullied almost 250 beaches on Brazil's northeastern coast since the start of September, and consumers are avoiding fish and lobster for fear of contamination.

Brazil's Navy says the oil is scattered across 1,400 miles (2,250 kilometers). It believes it spilled from a ship — likely from Venezuela, though Veneuzela's government denies it's the source.

A survey of coral reefs by the Federal University of Bahia found oil in the digestive or respiratory systems of all 38 marine animals collected recently, including fish, crabs, bivalves and octopus.