Africa's charcoal trade is decimating fragile forest cover

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest have underscored the challenges of conserving the Earth's forest cover, a substantial amount of which is found in Africa. The Congo basin tropical rainforest — covering territory the size of Western Europe — is the world's second largest, often referred to as the Earth's second lung.

The world's poorest continent, home to over 1.2 billion people, has long struggled to protect its forests amid a population explosion that fuels demand for plant-based energy sources like charcoal.

Rampant forest degradation has inspired campaigns in some African countries to take action.

Gabon this week became the first African country to receive payments for verifiable efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions related to deforestation. In July, drought-prone Ethiopia planted over 350 million trees in one day.