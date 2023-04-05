Wisconsin Gov. Evers signs GOP cash bail bill into law

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers signed a Republican-backed bill into law Wednesday that clarifies when a newly passed state constitutional amendment will make it harder for defendants to get out of jail on bail.

The constitutional amendment was passed into law in the statewide election a day earlier, when a pair of ballot questions on bail gained support from two-thirds of voters. The amendment allows judges to consider past convictions for violent crimes when setting bail for someone accused of a violent crime. It also lets judges set the conditions of release to protect the public from serious harm.