White House plots strategy to counter abortion pill ruling

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House officials warned on Wednesday that access to nearly any medication is in jeopardy after a federal judge ordered that a pill commonly used for abortions be pulled off the market, and they said they're consulting with lawmakers, doctors and pharmacies to fight the ruling.
Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk’s decision to restrict access to the abortion pill mifepristone threatens to upend abortion access for the entire country by Friday if another court doesn’t step in. The Justice Department appealed the ruling on Monday.