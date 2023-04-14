US, Vietnam pledge to boost ties as Blinken visits Hanoi

HANOI (AP) — The United States and Vietnam pledged to boost relations as U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Hanoi on Saturday as part of the Biden administration’s push to counter China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.
Blinken and Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday vowed to bring ties to a new level. Their meeting came just two weeks after the 50th anniversary of the withdrawal of American combat forces from South Vietnam that marked the end of America’s direct military involvement in the Vietnam war.