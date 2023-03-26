Ukraine official: Putin taking Belarus as 'nuclear hostage'

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine's top security official on Sunday denounced the Kremlin's plans to station tactical atomic weapons in Belarus, saying that Russia was taking its ally as a “nuclear hostage.”
But Moscow said it was making the move in response to the West's increasing military support for Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the plan in a television interview that aired on Saturday, saying it was triggered by a U.K. decision this past week to provide Ukraine with armor-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium.