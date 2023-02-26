UK and EU leaders to meet amid hope of Brexit trade spat fix

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and European Union leader Ursula von der Leyen are due to meet, the two sides said Sunday, with expectations high they will seal a deal to resolve a thorny post-Brexit trade dispute.
In a joint statement the U.K. and the EU said European Commission President von der Leyen will travel to Britain on Monday so the leaders can work towards "shared, practical solutions for the range of complex challenges around the Protocol on Ireland and Northern Ireland.”