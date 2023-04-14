Transgender adults brace for treatment cutoffs in Missouri

Ellie Bridgman spent her Thursday night shift at a local gas station in Union, Missouri, planning for the day she'll lose access to gender-affirming treatments the transgender and nonbinary 23-year-old credits with making “life worth living.”
A first-of-its-kind emergency rule introduced this week by Missouri's Republican Attorney General Andrew Bailey will impose numerous restrictions on both adults and children before they can receive puberty-blocking drugs, hormones or surgeries “for the purpose of transitioning gender.”