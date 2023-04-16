Spain's leader apologizes to victims of sexual consent law

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Sunday apologized to the victims of a government-sponsored sexual freedom law passed last October that was aimed at increasing protection for women, but inadvertently allowed hundreds of convicted sex offenders to have their sentences reduced.

The legislation, known as the “only yes means yes” law, is set to undergo reform this coming week to address the legal loophole, following months of debate in the country and tension between the two left-wing coalition partners in the government — the majority Socialist party and Unidas Podemos, the junior party that sponsored the law.