Struggle to get aid to Turkey and Syria after massive quake

JINDERIS, Syria (AP) — Aid agencies and governments stepped up a scramble Tuesday to send help to parts of Turkey and Syria devastated by an earthquake, but a week after the disaster many complained they still were struggling to meet basic needs, like finding shelter from the bitter cold.
The situation was particularly desperate in Syria, where a 12-year civil war has complicated relief efforts and meant days of wrangling over how to even move aid into the country, let alone distribute it. Some people there who lost their homes said they have received nothing. In Turkey, meanwhile, several families crowded into tents meant for just one.