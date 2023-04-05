Ex-Scottish leader's husband arrested in party finance probe

LONDON (AP) — The husband of former Scottish first minister and Scottish National Party leader Nicola Sturgeon was released from police custody Wednesday evening without being charged after his arrest in a party finance probe, British media reported.
Police Scotland did not identify Peter Murrell as the 58-year-old man arrested “in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party." However, Britain’s Press Association, the BBC and others reported it was Murrell.