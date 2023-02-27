Prosecution rests in ex-Ohio House speaker's bribery trial

CINCINNATI (AP) — The federal government rested its case Monday in former Republican Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder's racketeering trial after presenting jurors with reams of financial documents, emails, texts, wire-tap audio and firsthand accounts of what prosecutors allege was a $60 million bribery scheme to pass a $1 billion ratepayer-funded nuclear bailout.
The prosecution completed its work in U.S. District Court in Cincinnati five weeks to the day after opening statements in Ohio's largest ever corruption case. Their portion took a bit longer than projected because a spate of illnesses hit the courtroom, prompting Judge Timothy Black to pause proceedings.