Prison sex abuse must be rooted out, Justice official says

AURORA, Colo. (AP) — Sexual abuse in the nation’s federal prisons must be rooted out, the Justice Department's second-highest-ranking leader told prison wardens gathered for their first nationwide training since revelations that a toxic, permissive culture at a California prison allowed abuse to run rampant.
The Associated Press gained exclusive access to the training Tuesday for wardens of the country’s 122 federal prisons, the first since AP investigations uncovered deep, previously unreported flaws within the federal Bureau of Prisons, the Justice Department’s largest law enforcement agency.