Oregon liquor agency head resigns amid bourbon scandal

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The executive director of Oregon’s liquor regulatory agency announced his resignation Monday amid a criminal investigation into allegations that he and other senior officials used their positions to divert rare, sought-after bourbons for personal use.
Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission Executive Director Steve Marks noted in his resignation letter that Gov. Tina Kotek asked him to step down. He said his resignation is effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The resignation letter to the OLCC's board of commissioners was first reported by The Oregonian/OregonLive.