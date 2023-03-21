Opposition files petition against Nigerian election result

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A Nigerian opposition party has filed a petition with the Court of Appeal against the ruling party for its candidate's victory in last month's presidential election, according to court documents seen by The Associated Press on Tuesday.
Peter Obi, candidate of the Labor Party, who finished third in last month's presidential race is asking the court to declare him the winner and nullify Bola Tinubu’s victory. He argued that the ruling party's candidate wasn't qualified to participate, because he didn't meet the minimum educational requirement, according to Labor Party spokesman Yunusa Tanko.