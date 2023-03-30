Not just Trump's VP: Pence touts time as governor, US Rep

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Mike Pence is best known as Donald Trump’s vice president, someone who, apart from one dramatic rejection of his boss ’s effort to overturn their 2020 election defeat, served as a steadfastly loyal, mostly uncontroversial No. 2 during his eight years in the White House.
But as Pence approaches a likely 2024 run for president, he’s hoping to project the record of a conservative fighter, opening up to audiences about the parts of his career before he served as Trump’s vice president -- his 12 years as a congressman and four years as Indiana governor.