No Labels gains Arizona 2024 ballot spot, could play spoiler

PHOENIX (AP) — No Labels, which has pledged to create a pathway for an alternative candidate to run against the Republican and Democratic presidential nominees in 2024, will get a spot on the ballot in Arizona.
The presidential battleground state joins Colorado in recognizing No Labels as a political party. The group's push for ballot access has angered Democrats and anti-Donald Trump Republicans, who worry a No Labels candidate couldn't win but would tip the scales in favor of Trump or a Trump-like Republican.