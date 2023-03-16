Nevada mulls enshrining abortion rights in its constitution

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro introduced a constitutional amendment Thursday that — over a three-plus year process — could enshrine existing abortion rights in the state constitution, which would offer the highest level of state-level protection for abortion rights.
Abortion rights up to 24 weeks are already codified into state law through a 1990 ballot measure. If codified in the state constitution, it would require another constitutional amendment to roll back — either approval from two legislative sessions and an election or two consecutive elections.