Montana bill would allow students to misgender classmates

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — More than two dozen Republican Montana lawmakers are co-sponsoring a bill that would allow students to misgender and dead-name their transgender peers without punishment, a move that some argue would further the bullying of kids already struggling for acceptance.
The proposal would declare that it’s not discrimination to use a classmate’s legal name or refer to them by their birth gender and would prevent schools from adopting policies to punish students for actions that aren't discriminatory.