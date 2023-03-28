Michigan attorney general says income tax cut is temporary

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday that an income tax rate reduction expected to be triggered for the 2023 tax year by the state's high revenues will be temporary and will revert back to the normal rate the following year.
Nessel's opinion comes after the state House Fiscal Agency predicted in January that Michigan's revenues have been running high enough to automatically trigger a drop in the income tax rate to 4.05% from 4.25%, under a 2015 law. The reduction will save Michigan taxpayers an estimated $700 million.