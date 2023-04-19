Judge to rule in US Rep. Jim Jordan's probe of NY prosecutor

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge weighing whether House Republicans can question a former prosecutor about the Manhattan criminal case against former President Donald Trump peppered lawyers on both sides with questions Wednesday, asking them to parse thorny issues of sovereignty, separation of powers and Congressional oversight arising from the historic indictment.
U.S. District Judge Mary Kay Vyskocil promised to rule within hours of the hearing in a courtroom that, on one side, offered views of the New York City skyline that Trump helped shape as a real estate developer, and on the other, the federal building where House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan convened a hearing Monday on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's handing of violent crime.