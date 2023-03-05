Greek PM Mitsotakis apologizes for deadly train disaster

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis apologized Sunday for any responsibility Greece's government may bear for the deadliest train crash in the country's history, while a stationmaster facing charges gave his account of the events leading up to the tragedy.
At least 57 people were killed when a passenger train and a freight train collided late Tuesday north of Athens. The stationmaster is accused of mistakenly guiding the two trains traveling in opposite directions onto the same track, precipitating the head-on collision.