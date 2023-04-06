GOP lawmakers to vote on expelling Democrats in gun protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s GOP-dominated House is preparing to vote Thursday on whether to expel three Democratic members for their demonstration calling for gun control following the Nashville school shooting, an extraordinary move that the chamber has used only a handful of times since the Civil War.
Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson are the subjects of the ouster vote. Last week, just days after six people, including three children, were fatally shot at The Covenant School in Nashville, the trio chanted back and forth from the chamber floor with gun control supporters who packed the gallery.