Defense minister denies German military is 'a mess'

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's defense minister rejected suggestions that the country's armed forces were in disarray, a response given Thursday after parliament’s commissioner for the military warned that troops have “too little of everything.”

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who took office two months ago after his predecessor resigned following a series of missteps, acknowledged “deficits in the military" but said "these aren't due to the military. Rather, they lie in the equipment and in a number of structures.”