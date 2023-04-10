China military displays force toward Taiwan after Tsai trip

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — China’s military sent warships and several dozen warplanes toward Taiwan in a large-scale exercise that simulated sealing off the island in an attempt at intimidation in response to the Taiwanese president’s trip to the U.S. last week.
The Chinese military earlier announced three-day “combat readiness patrols” named Joint Sword as a warning to Taiwan, a self-governed island which China claims as its own. The military exercises are similar to ones last August when China conducted missile strikes on targets in the seas around Taiwan in retaliation for then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi visit to Taiwan, but are smaller and less disruptive.