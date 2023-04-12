Biden to help mark decades of relative peace in N Ireland

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — President Joe Biden is in Northern Ireland to participate in marking the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to this part of the United Kingdom after the U.S. helped negotiate an end to decades of sectarian violence that killed thousands.
On his first presidential visit to Northern Ireland, Biden was set to deliver congratulations and encourage the country's leaders to work on universally beneficial trade and economic policies when he speaks Wednesday at a business development event at Ulster University's campus in Belfast.