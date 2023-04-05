Abortion drives liberal's win in Wisconsin court election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic-backed candidate Janet Protaswiecz's victory in Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court election is a fresh example of the enduring political power of abortion rights in the wake of Roe v. Wade's reversal.
Protasiewicz defeated her conservative opponent, Dan Kelly, by an astonishing 11 percentage points in Tuesday’s election. Her win will give Democratic-backed justices a 4-3 majority when she takes office in August, putting progressives in a prime position to overturn the state’s 174-year-old abortion ban and undo a host of other Republican-written policies and statutes.