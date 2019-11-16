Warren pushes back on critics of her health care plan

WAVERLY, Iowa (AP) — Elizabeth Warren pushed back against critics of her newly-released plan to phase in implementation of a single-payer health care system, insisting Saturday that she is “fully committed” to Medicare for All and that she plans to first build on existing health care programs because “people need help right now.”

Warren said her commitment to Medicare for All is all the way.” She was responding to critics who’ve questioned the timing behind the release of her implementation plan.

Asked after a campaign event in Iowa if her decision to delay passage of a single-payer plan until the third year of her presidency was an acknowledgement of the political challenge she’ll face in enacting such a plan, Warren insisted “I don’t see it that way at all.”