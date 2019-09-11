Potency of Wisconsin THC cartridges may be higher than claim

In this photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, Tyler Huffhines is pictured in a booking photo. Huffhines is accused of manufacturing thousands of counterfeit vaping cartridges a day with THC oil for almost two years, running the operation with 10 employees, authorities said. (Kenosha County Sheriff's Office via AP) less In this photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office, Tyler Huffhines is pictured in a booking photo. Huffhines is accused of manufacturing thousands of counterfeit vaping cartridges a day with THC oil ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Potency of Wisconsin THC cartridges may be higher than claim 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Wisconsin authorities say an operation that manufactured thousands of vaping cartridges may have been packing them with far more THC oil than the packaging claimed.

The revelation Wednesday from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Office underscores warnings that people who buy vaping products on the street don't know what they're getting. Officials are investigating 450 possible cases in 33 states in which vaping has been linked to a severe lung disease.

Authorities haven't established a link between the Wisconsin operation and any illnesses.

Police say the operation in Wisconsin, where marijuana is not legal, was filling cartridges from jars labeled as containing THC oil. They say the operation was injecting 1,000 milligrams — or 1 gram — of liquid from the jars into cartridges labeled as containing just 5 milligrams of THC oil.

Wisconsin authorities are currently testing the contents of the jars.