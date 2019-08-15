Nurse loses license in stabbing of autistic boy with needles

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey regulators have revoked the nursing license of a woman caught on security cameras stabbing an autistic teenager with needles when he failed to comply with her instructions.

The attorney general's Department of Consumer Affairs announced Thursday that the New Jersey Board of Nursing had revoked the registered nursing license of Naomi Derrick because of the 2016 episode at an Atlantic City hospital's psychiatric unit.

A phone call to a listing for Derrick was not immediately returned Thursday.

The department says that a co-worker witnessed Derrick threaten the boy with needle-stabbing and that several stabbings were captured by security cameras in the teen's room.

Derrick had been charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and other counts, but was allowed this year to enter a pretrial program.