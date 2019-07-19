New standards aim to improve surgery for the oldest patients

WASHINGTON (AP) — Surgery is tougher on older patients than younger ones but they're increasingly undergoing complex operations — and new standards aim to improve that care.

The American College of Surgeons is beginning a program to encourage hospitals around the country to adopt the quality-improvement steps. The standards stress team-based care that can help older patients understand the surgical risks and how their choices could affect the quality of their remaining years. The standards also urge hospitals to minimize risks for particularly vulnerable frail patients, and take additional steps to prevent common post-surgery complications.

Participation is voluntary but eventually, seniors could use information about which hospitals successfully go through the program in choosing where to get care.