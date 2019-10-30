J&J says new tests find no asbestos in recalled baby powder

WASHINGTON (AP) — Johnson & Johnson says new testing of a batch of baby powder that was recently recalled did not show any traces of asbestos.

Earlier this month the company recalled 33,000 bottles of its talc powder after Food and Drug Administration testing revealed trace amounts of the dangerous substance in a single bottle.

But Johnson & Johnson said in a statement Tuesday that dozens of tests by two outside firms did not detect any asbestos in the company's product.

It said the tests covered the bottle previously tested by the FDA and other samples from the same lot that was recalled.

The FDA said, however, that it stands by its testing that found traces of asbestos.