'Dramatic resurgence' of measles seen in Europe, WHO reports

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says there has been a "dramatic resurgence" of measles in Europe fueled partly by vaccine refusals.

The U.N. health agency said Thursday that the number of measles cases in the first half of 2019 was double the number reported for the same period last year.

WHO reported nearly 90,000 people in Europe sickened by the virus from January through June. Ukraine accounted for 84,000 cases, and its Health Ministry said in February that eight people had died of measles.

Measles is among the world's most infectious diseases and is spread mostly by coughing, sneezing and close personal contact.

Numerous European governments have tightened their vaccination policies lately, but pockets where people refuse vaccines have contributed to outbreaks in countries with relatively low numbers of cases.