Yale women’s soccer coach leaves amid report of misconduct

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Yale University’s women’s soccer coach has left the school amid allegations of sexual misconduct by former players at a college where he previously coached.

Yale officials said Brendan Faherty’s last day was Wednesday, nearly a year after he was hired to replace coach Rudy Meredith following Meredith’s arrest in the nationwide college admissions bribery scandal.

Whether Faherty was fired or resigned was not disclosed by Yale. Faherty did not return messages seeking comment Thursday.

The student newspaper, the Yale Daily News, reported that former players at the University of New Haven, where Faherty coached from 2002 to 2009, accused him of groping one player and having a consensual relationship with another.

University of New Haven officials say the school has long banned coach-student relationships.

The Yale team went 11-4-1 this season, but wasn’t selected for the NCAA tournament.