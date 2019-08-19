Wisconsin reinstates Cephus after sexual assault acquittal

Former Wisconsin Badger football player Quintez Cephus speaks during a press conference to reiterate his request for reinstatement to the university in Madison, Wis. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. The former wide receiver was acquitted earlier this month of sexual assault charges stemming from a campus incident in his apartment. He was expelled from the university in March after the university's own internal investigation. He is pictured with his attorneys, Stephen Meyer and Kathleen Stilling, as well as a group of current team members were on hand to show support for Cephus at the event. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) less Former Wisconsin Badger football player Quintez Cephus speaks during a press conference to reiterate his request for reinstatement to the university in Madison, Wis. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019. The former wide ... more Photo: John Hart, AP Photo: John Hart, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Wisconsin reinstates Cephus after sexual assault acquittal 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin receiver Quintez Cephus has been cleared to return to school after a jury acquitted him of sexual assault charges.

University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced the decision Monday. The school says it obtained information that wasn't provided during a student conduct review. The statement said sanctions against Cephus have been "reduced" and his expulsion has been lifted. The statement didn't elaborate.

Cephus was suspended from the football team in August 2018 after he was charged. He was expelled from the university earlier this year for violating its nonacademic misconduct policies.

A jury acquitted him of the charges Aug. 2. His attorneys have been pressuring Blank to let him return.

Blank says she hopes the decision doesn't deter sexual assault victims from coming forward.