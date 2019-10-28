West Virginia college to offer nursing degree

INSTITUTE, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State University has created a new nursing program.

The college announced Sunday that it's offering a new Bachelor of Science degree track for nursing in the fall 2020 semester.

The move comes after the West Virginia Nursing Board approved the degree. It had already been approved by the school's board of governors.

The program has lined up a clinical site at the Charleston Area Medical Center and has partnerships with other hospitals in the area.

The school has secured several grants for the program that are set to be used to renovate and equip work spaces.