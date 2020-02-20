West Virginia University admissions counselor dies in crash

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — The driver who died in a head-on collision with a school bus in West Virginia has been identified as an admissions counselor at a nearby university.

David Shutts was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash Wednesday in Parkersburg, news outlets reported. The Wood County Sheriff's Office said it appeared his vehicle crossed the center line and collided with the bus, WTAP-TV reported.

The crash happened about half a mile (0.8 kilometers) from West Virginia University at Parkersburg, where Shutts worked, university president Chris Gilmer told The Parkersburg News and Sentinel.

“I admired David's commitment and joy as a husband and father of his two children and his commitment to excellent service to our students,” Gilmer said in a statement on the university's website.

There were 22 students on the bus involved in the crash, Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens said.

The children on the bus were high school students, Wood County Schools Superintendent Will Hosaflook said.

One student was taken to a hospital for a minor injury, and the rest were taken to an elementary school where they were checked by nurses before being released to their parents, news outlets reported.