Video leads to teen's arrest, parents told to talk to kids

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — A school board and sheriff's office in Louisiana are encouraging parents and guardians to have a conversation with students about the consequences of making threats against schools.

News outlets report a 16-year-old high school student was arrested Monday. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office says the boy posted a video on social media where he waved a gun and mentioned Alfred M. Barbe High School in Lake Charles.

The American Press reports this is the sixth instance of potentially threatening behavior recorded in the Calcasieu school system since August.

A statement from the Calcasieu Parish School Board says incidents of threats will likely lead to school expulsion and could lead to a criminal charge.

The sheriff's office says the student arrested Monday was charged with terrorizing.