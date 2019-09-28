University wins $1.67M grant for nurse practitioner program

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing in Omaha has received a four-year, $1.67 million federal grant to launch a residency program for recently graduated nurse practitioners in rural and underserved areas.

The university says in a news release that residency training exposes recent graduates to myriad experiences that help them gain proficiency in specialized skills under the supervision of health professionals.

The college's LeAnn Holmes says the residency will focus on areas that are medically underserved and may be rural, where nurse practitioners are more likely to be practicing by themselves.

The college is working with a statewide network of primary care facilities to establish residency practices.