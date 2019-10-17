University of Wisconsin enrollment drops 2.6%

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Enrollment at the University of Wisconsin dropped 2.6% percent compared to last year.

Preliminary enrollment for the 2019 academic year announced by the university Thursday was just over 167,000 students. That is down from nearly 4,500 students from last year.

Enrollment on the flagship Madison campus was up 2% or 879 students. UW-Green Bay, La Crosse, Parkside and Superior were the only other campuses where enrollment was up.

UW-Stevens Point and Platteville saw the largest declines at 9.7% each.

The university described the systemwide 2.6% drop was "modest" and are part of a trend of fewer high school graduates and low unemployment rates amid a strong economy.

UW President Ray Cross says the drop was not unexpected given demographics.