University of Kansas ending science, math teaching programs

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The University of Kansas plans to close its Center for STEM Learning and a program designed to attract math and science teachers.

Program director Steven Case said Friday that the center and the UKanTeach program will close at the end of the academic year because of budget cuts at the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports students in the UKanTeach program complete a science, technology, engineering or math bachelor program while also receiving a teaching license in math or some science programs.

An email to students in the program said officials in the liberal arts and education departments are collaborating on a new program to continue the UKanTeach approach.

The 112 students currently in the program will be allowed to obtain their teaching licenses.

